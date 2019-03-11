



The police in Lagos on Monday, arraigned two men, Ifeanyi Owoh, 23, and Idris Pedro, 32, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates ‘ Court, charged with unlawful possession of firearm and membership of a secret cult.

Owoh, a furniture maker, resides at No. 20, Doyin Omololu St., Alapere, Ketu, Lagos, while Idris’s address was given as No. 29, Oluwalogbon St., Shomolu, Lagos.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearm and membership of a secret cult.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences on Jan. 28, at 3:30p.m. at Oregun, Ikeja.

Eruada said that the defendants were caught by the police with an unlicensed locally-made pistol and three cartridges.

He also alleged that the defendants belonged to a secret cult called Klansman confraternity.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 41, 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 330 of the law provides for a two-year jail term for illegal possession of a firearms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 27 for substantive hearing.