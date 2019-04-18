<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A divorcee, Aisha Lawal, on Thursday, dragged her husband before a Sharia Court II siting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, saying she may pregnant.

”My husband divorced me on Feb. 25. After I got to my father’s house with our daughter, who is about three-years-old, a month ago, I missed my period”, Aisha said.

The defendant, Ibrahim Yakubu, also a resident of Hayin Banki, Kaduna, accepted that he could be the father of the unborn baby.

”There was every possibility of getting pregnant. I will accept the child if it is mine,” Yakubu said.

The Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, who confirmed the divorce, ordered the complainant to go for a pregnancy test and come along with the result on April 24 for a ruling.

Sa’ad-Gona also held that a fixed amount of money would be paid monthly to the complainant for her upkeep and that of her daughter and the unborn baby after the test.