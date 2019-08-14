<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A dismissed soldier, Sunday Awolola, who allegedly raped a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

33-year-old Awolola is charged for committing rape which is contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the criminal code cap 37 vol. Laws of Ondo state.

Awolola, a former soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, allegedly raped the student at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko road on July 31, 2019.

The magistrate, Mr. Mayowa Olanipekun, adjourned the matter till Friday, August 16, 2019.