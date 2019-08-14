A dismissed soldier, Sunday Awolola, who allegedly raped a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital.
33-year-old Awolola is charged for committing rape which is contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the criminal code cap 37 vol. Laws of Ondo state.
Awolola, a former soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, allegedly raped the student at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko road on July 31, 2019.
The magistrate, Mr. Mayowa Olanipekun, adjourned the matter till Friday, August 16, 2019.
