A former director in Delta State civil service is facing trial at the state High Court, Warri after he was caught for alleged child trafficking.

The retired civil servant, who was a Director in the Department of Child services at the state Ministry of Women Affairs, is accused of having handed over a child from an orphanage to a couple without proper documentation.

The development led to a petition from a concerned citizen which led to his arrest and on going prosecution.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state Peter Mrakpor, who confirmed the prosecution of the ex-director during a press conference in Asaba on Wednesday, did not, however, give further details, saying that the case was being handled in a competent court.

Mrakpor, who is the chairman of the recently inaugurated 17-man Delta State Task Force on Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, solicited the support of the media in the fight against trafficking in persons and illegal migration in the state.

He said the state government is very worried about the growing rate of trafficking in persons and illegal migration across the state, noting, however, that anyone caught in the act will not be spared.

“A former Director of Child is being prosecuted in Warri for his involvement in child trafficking. Government will not spare anyone involved in the act. You remember Madam Cash, she is now cooling off at Ogwashi-Uku Prison because we felt her case was much more than trafficking but kidnapping,” Mrakpor said.

According to him, the task force will be involved in vigorous campaigns to attempt to discourage illegal migration in the state, adding that there be a lot of engagements with stakeholders through town hall meetings.

He blamed spiritualists especially pastors who go about prophesying to some section of the population about how their visa to America and Europe has been assured in the spiritual realm.

“This illegal migration is a mindset thing. When you hear spiritually that your visa is on the way, it is difficult to convince you that Nigeria is good. I am not saying America is not good, it is good to the extent that you go there legally and have something to do as a migrant.

“When a pastor says he sees you in America, you believe and begin to see how you will realise the dream. You see parents selling properties to raise money to send the man abroad because a pastor has said so. It is a big business and lots of money exchange hands.

“But if people begin to understand that it is better to build businesses from the money they can raise, it will be good. So we need more hands to be on deck to address the challenge. We appeal to the media to assist us to make this work,” he pleaded.