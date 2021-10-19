One dies, three trapped in another Lagos building collapse

Three persons have been reportedly trapped while one has been confirmed dead in a fresh building collapse on Monday night in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Two other persons were rescued from the collapsed two-story building by residents of the area.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement, stated that emergency operations were still ongoing to rescue other trapped victims in the building.

He added that the effort to remove the slabs on the victims by the Nigerian policemen and officials of the Lagos state fire service on Monday night was abortive due to the non-availability of excavators.

Reports said the occupants of the building located at Lagos Road, Haruna axis of Ikorodu, were earlier told by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to evacuate the building after it failed an integrity test.