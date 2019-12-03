<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said that James Peter of Sauka ka huta Area, Chanchaga Local Government Area, riding an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, ran into a Tipper truck without registration and died instantly.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, made this known to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

Dagwa said that the accident occurred on Monday night.

He said that the deceased was riding the motor cycle without light and ran into the articulated truck parked on Western Bypass Minna.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the accident to driving without light.

He said that the FRSC would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving in the state.

“We have since embarked on aggressive sensitisation across the 25 local government areas for road users to adhere strictly to rules and regulations to avoid crashes before, during and after Christmas festivities, ‘’ Dagwa said.