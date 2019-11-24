<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One person died on Saturday, while nine others sustained injuries in an accident involving two buses, which occurred in Anambra State.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, who confirmed the death, said 10 persons were involved in the accident.

Kumapayi said the accident occurred when an Onitsha-bound bus, fully laden with pepper, wrongfully overtook a vehicle and had a head on collision with another bus that was Awka-bound.

He said the deceased was a male, while five other males and three females sustained injuries.

Kumapayi stated: “We got a distress call this morning that there was a crash involving two busses about 8.am at Enugu-Agidi junction.

“One life was lost and nine persons, six males and three females sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

“The vehicles involved were a Toyota Hiace with Registration Number USL 463 XB, white in colour, and a Mitsubishi L300, marked XC 418 JJJ.

“The Toyota Hiace overloaded with pepper, wrongfully overtook a vehicle and ran into another bus, head-on.”

Kumapayi warned motorists against overloading, speeding and lane violation.