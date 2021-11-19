One person has died in an auto crash that occurred around the Daboore axis of the Sagamu/Abeokuta Expressway area of Ogun state.

One other person also sustained varying degrees of injuries from the accident.

The crash involved a brown-coloured DAF tanker with Reg no SMK703XB and a white-coloured IVECO Fiat truck with an unknown registration number.

Eyewitness account said the crash was caused by overspeeding on the part of the IVECO FIAT truck driver who ran into the DAF tanker from the rear.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said five occupants were involved in the accident, leaving one person injured and another dead.

The TRACE spokesperson said that the injured has been taken to FMC, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, for prompt treatment

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.