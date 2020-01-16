<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There were multiple road crashes in some parts of Lagos State on Wednesday.

The accidents led to massive gridlock in the metropolis.

From Kara Bridge to Ikorodu Road, Third Mainland Bridge and Ogudu, the crashes left scores of commuters groaning in the scorching sun.

It was learnt that one person died and many were injured.

The Ogudu accident claimed one life. Fourteen persons were said to have sustained injuries.

The accident involved a commercial bus marked GGE 845XQ.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Director-General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu, who confirmed the crash in a statement, said the lone accident bus was filled with passengers.

He said: “Investigations conducted by the team showed that the bus lost control while on speed and, as a result, rammed into the culvert on the spot, leading to the death of one person. Others sustained injuries.

“Three of the injured men were taken to Gbagada General Hospital, another three men were taken to General Hospital, Lagos Island. Another set of three injured men were taken to the Trauma Centre, while others were taken to nearby hospitals.”

Oke-Osayintolu urged drivers to drive with caution.

He also advised them to always obey traffic laws and regulations in order to reduce accidents to the barest minimum.

The accident on the Kara Bridge at the end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway caused a total shutdown of traffic.

It involved two articulated trucks.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) spokesman Olufemi Filade confirmed that two trucks collided and people started plying one-way.

This, he said, led to gridlock.

Filade hailed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for clearing the trucks to restore normalcy.

FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS2, comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Mr. Samuel Obayemi, attributed the crash to impatience.

Obayemi, who frowned at the recklessness of some road users, urged motorists to be cautious of the diversion and be patient.

“JBN (Julius Berger Nigeria Plc) has been contacted and they are on ground to remove the barriers that will aid the easy entrance of a tow-truck.

“FRSC, Nigeria Police, LASTMA, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) managed the traffic,” he said.





He advised commuters to change their negative attitude on the use of the road.

“Motorists should know that they are moving from four lanes to two lanes at that portion of the highway where construction is going on. So, there will be a need for a lot of caution.

“Motorists should have consideration for other road users because this is a situation whereby the people going outside Lagos will make use of the same lanes with those coming into Lagos. So, there is the need for extra caution on the part of the motorists,” he said.

Obayemi said that the recovery operations were ongoing to free the traffic and return normalcy to the corridor.

He said road users should avoid any haste when approaching diversion sections so as not to cause pains to other users.

On the Third Mainland Bridge, a lone accident involving a motorcycle occurred.

Police officers on patrol cordoned off the accident scene to give first aid to the rider and ensure traffic flow.

Between Anthony and Fadeyi bus stops on Ikorodu road, a lorry and another 40ft container-laden truck fell due to a crash between the vehicles in the morning.

The container-laden truck, marked KY32SD, was said to have hit the lorry with number plate AA757-NEN, while overtaking.

The accident caused gridlock that extended to Maryland end of the Ikorodu road and Stadium.

Security operatives and rescue teams consisting of the LASTMA, Police and LASEMA Response Team were on the scene to ease traffic flow.

LASTMA General Manager Olajide Oduyoye warned motorists against violating traffic laws.

This, he said, is going to be totally unacceptable.

He called for attitude change by drivers to always do the right thing by not driving against the traffic.

“Most especially those offences that impinge on the safety of other road users for example, driving against traffic, speeding, parking on walkways which forces pedestrians to walk on the carriageway as opposed to walking on walkways,” he said.

The LASTMA boss said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has empowered a crack team named Special Traffic Management Team, comprising all law enforcement agencies and being spearheaded by LASTMA to deal with gridlock.