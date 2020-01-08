<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least, one person has been reported dead in a road crash involving two vehicles in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the vehicles involved were, a metallic coloured Acura SUV with Lagos State registration number AKD-23-FB and a white commercial bus also with Lagos State registration number-FST-857-XN with branded name, Federal College of Education (Technical).

Both vehicles had a head on collusion at Ogbunka, Orumba South LGA, leading to the death of a passenger in the the bus, while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A press release by Mr Edwin Okadigbo, spokesperson of Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps confirmed the incident.

Okadigbo said, “Six persons were in the bus that was going towards Umunze from Isuochi, Abia State while the SUV driver was going to Isuochi from Umunze.

“One person died, and the body of was deposited at Niger Hospital mortuary, Umunze, while four others sustained various degrees of injury and were taken to the same hospital.

“Preliminary investigation reveals drunkenness on the part of the SUV driver that resulted to loss of control by the said driver.

“NSCDC, Orumba South divisional officers were on ground to assist the victims. Thereafter, clearing of the vehicles from the road in order to avert another accident and allow free flow of traffic,” the release read.