<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person following a cult-related clash involving rival groups from neighbouring Otuasega and Oruma communities in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said that the incident took place on Saturday.

He gave the identity of the victim as Stanley Oweibele, 25, who was critically injured in the battle of supremacy and died later at a hospital.

“He was confirmed dead. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue,” Butswat said.

He said that Uche Anozie, the Commissioner of Police, had held a meeting with the leadership of both communities who volunteered useful information that would assist the police in arresting the perpetrators.

Butswat said that additional policemen had been deployed in the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

He said that investigation into the rival cult clash had begun.