Six passengers died on the spot in a fatal accident involving a Lagos bound 14-seater commercial bus few meters away from the popular Choba bridge along the East-West road in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said that the commercial bus that has ‘Famous Motors’ written on the body rammed into a heavy duty truck that was carrying a crane in the accident which occured around 10. a.m.

Eyewitnesses said that they saw four survivors who are in critical condition being evacuated to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, which is less than half kilometer away from the scene of the accident.

The accident resulted in a heavy traffic build up around the axis as motorists and kindhearted members of the public struggle to evacuate survivors and also redirect traffic along the ever busy trunk A expressway.

The immediate cause of the accident is not known as at the time of filing this report.

But eyewitnesses blame over speeding and error of judgment of the part of the bus and truck drivers for the loss of lives.