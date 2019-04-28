<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five persons – three males and two females, have died on Sunday afternoon in Ogun State when a Primera car conveying them careened on a truck parked by the roadside, after it had somersaulted several times.

The accident which occurred around 1:37pm at the Olorunsogo – Kobape – Siun corridor of the Abeokuta – Sagamu expressway, involved a Nissan Primera car marked KTU 875 DP and VOLVO Truck with registration number LAR 119 YD).

A witness said the driver of the Primera car was sighted over – speeding recklessly, lost control of the wheel and the vehicle first somersaulted before ramming into a stationary Volvo truck parked off the road.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident said the remains of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the vehicles have been towed to the Obafemi Owode Divisional Police Headquarters.

“We learnt the Primera Saloon car is a commercial vehicle, used in running shuttle from Sagamu to Abeokuta.

“All the five casualties involved in the fatal accident were inside the Primera car when the accident happened.

“TRACE Corps is again using this avoidable and unfortunate incident to call on motorists to desist from over speeding and reckless driving because of its attendant consequences,” Akinbiyi stated.