The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Sunday confirmed that five persons died in a motor accident along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Nine other persons were seriously wounded in the crash.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele, said the accident occurred at 9.10 p.m. around Danco Petrol Station, near Sagamu, on Saturday.

Oladele blamed the lone accident, which involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LSR 642XB on speed violation.

He said 14 persons, 10 males, and four females, were involved in the crash.

“The remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, while the survivors are also receiving treatment at the same hospital,” the sector commander said.

He said the obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared to ease the free flow of traffic on the highway.

The sector commander commiserated with the victims’ families and enjoined members of the public, whose relations were involved in the ill-fated crash, to contact the FRSC Command or the OOUTH, Sagamu, for any information.

Oladele also reiterated the need for motorists to drive cautiously within the recommended speed of 50 kilometres per hour at construction sites.

He advised passengers to always caution drivers who are in the habit of driving recklessly and call the FRSC’s toll-free number 122, to report any driver who refused to take caution.