Two persons died on Monday night in an accident involving a blue Nissan pickup van and a Volvo truck on the Adigbe-Obada Road in Abeokuta, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the incident to NAN in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Mr Akinbiyi explained that the accident, which happened at about 7.30 pm on Monday, was caused by recklessness on the part of the driver driving the pickup van with registration number FFF 147 AA.

He said the Nissan pick-up van ran into a stationary truck obstructing traffic from the rear, resulting in the death of two people.

‘‘The accident happened last night and it involved a Nissan pick-up van and a stationary Volvo truck with registration number MUS 285 XQ.

‘‘Six people were involved in the crash. Three males and one female were injured while one male adult and one female child died in the accident,’’ he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the injured were taken to Hope Hospital, Adigbe, Abeokuta, while the corpse of the male adult was deposited at State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

‘‘The corpse of the female child was, however, released to the family at the scene of the accident,’’ he added.