The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Sunday confirmed the killing of five people in a road accident in Lambata Kwakuti Road in Gurara local government area of Niger state.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Yusuf Garba, said that the accident involved a white colour BMW car and Scana truck.

According to him, the accident is caused by over speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said that FRSC personnel in the outposts would continue to monitor road users against overloading, dangerous driving.

Garba advised motorists to always obey speed limits as prescribed by the law and also install speed limiting devices in their vehicles to checkmate the temptation of over-speeding.

He also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

” We have since embarked on a 24-hour patrol on all the federal highways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations”, he said.