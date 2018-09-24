No fewer than five persons have died in an auto crash involving three cars along Birninkudu-Kano road in Birninkudu Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Sunday at Kwanar Gangare.

When contacted, SP Abdu Jinjiri, Jigawa Police Command spokesman, confirmed the incident.

He said that an articulated vehicle and three other cars were involved in the accident.