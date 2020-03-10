<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two persons have been confirmed dead from a collapsed fence that happened at the slaughter section of the Lagos State Abattoir at Oko-Oba.

Also eight others who were said to have got various degrees of injury had been treated at a hospital and discharged, the police said.

The incident was said to have happened last Wednesday.





The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Abattoir Police Station, Chief Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kenneth Iyayi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

He said only two people died from the incident while eight others got various degrees of injury from the collapsed building.

The DPO said those that were injured were promptly taken to Merit Hospital at Oko-Oba and the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, in Oke-Odo area of Lagos State for treatment.