An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two middle-aged men to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The two condemned persons, Jamiu Idris and Ganiu Issah were tried by the court on a two-count of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Justice John Adeyeye, in his judgment on Wednesday, found them guilty of carrying out a robbery activity while armed with offensive weapons such as guns.

The court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts and consequently found them guilty as charged.

The prosecutor from the state Ministry of Justice, Mrs Kemi Ajumobi, told the court that the defendants, armed with guns, robbed one Mr Obanibi Adams of his Toyota Camry, with registration number, LND 118 EA.





According to her, they committed the offence on November 16, 2016, at D5 Progress Street, off Poly Road in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Ajumobi said that the convicts were site labourers, who worked on the site of Adams, whose car was stolen.

The prosecutor said that the police tracked their phones which culminated in their arrest and consequent prosecution.

In the course of the trial, the prosecutor called four witnesses to prove her case and tendered exhibits, including the two guns, five live cartridges, phones and the car as well as a confessional statement from the convicts.

But the defendants had pleaded not guilty.

The defendants’ lawyer, Mr Chris Omokhafe, gave evidence in their own defence but was not able to convince the court.