<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Six people were confirmed dead and 24 others, including children, injured on Friday when two commercial buses collided along Isara – Ogere stretch of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The accident which involved a Toyota bus with vehicle number ABC932XJ and a Mazda bus with vehicle number FST820XD, occurred when the Mazda bus veered off its lane and collided with the Toyota bus coming from Abuja.

The Route Commander, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, attributed the fatal crash to “excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.”

Okpe added that the Mazda bus travelling from Lagos perilously left its lane while overtaking another vehicle and collided with the Toyota bus coming from Abuja which was travelling on the opposite direction of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

She stated: “A total of 30 people were involved made up of 19 male adults, nine female adults, one male child and another female child.

“The people injured in the crash were 24 comprising 16 male adults, female adults, a male child and a female child.

“Unfortunately the crash led to the death of six people made up of three male adults and three female adults.

“The FRSC rescue team rescued 11 injured victims and took them to Victory Hospital Ogere, six other victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH) Sagamu.

“Seven other victims were taken to Idera Hospital Sagamu for medical attention.”