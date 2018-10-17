



Two person were confirmed dead and 16 others sustained varying degrees of injury when an 18-seater commuter bus crashed into an articulated vehicle in Anambra.

The accident occurred at the Okija junction on the Onitsha-Owerri expressway.

According to SP Mohammed Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Anambra, who confirmed the accident on Tuesday, it was due to brake failure

“There was a fatal motor accident at Okija junction by Onitsha/Owerri expressway in Okija, Ihiala council area of Anambra.

The vehicles involved include a blue Hiace Commercial Bus with registration number AH 818 ABU driven by one Cletus, male, surname yet unknown and a DAF Tanker driven by one Abdurrahman Abdulaziz ‘m’ of Offa in Kwara State.

“The Accident occurred when the bus driver was coming down from the sloppy road at the Okija junction towards the expressway suddenly lost control due to brake failure and crashed into the moving DAF truck loaded with cooking Gas.

“16 Persons including the drivers sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

Haruna said the corpses of those that died had been deposited at a nearby morgue while the injured were responding to treatment at a private hospital.

The police spokesperson said the area had been cleared for free flow of traffic adding that the incident was still under investigation.

“Two victims were confirmed dead by medical doctors, seven were discharged while nine others are admitted and presently responding to treatment,” Haruna said.