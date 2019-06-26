<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Idris Wase, has urged workers in the National Assembly to create an enabling working environment for members of the federal parliament.

Wase made the appeal in Abuja on Wednesday when the workers, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, visited him.

PASAN had in 2018 shut down the National Assembly over issues bothering on workers’ welfare.

The Deputy Speaker, in his remarks, noted that the lawmakers would not be able to function well if there was no cooperation between them and the workers.

He said, “I want to say that in NASS, we are going to be partners in progress to ensure that we have a very peaceful and conducive atmosphere in this Assembly. We believe that the welfare of workers is something that is very paramount and any attempt to do otherwise may not give us the necessary result.

“It is going to be a House of reforms, to be doled out by the Speaker, and the reforms are not going to be one-way. We expect cooperation from your side so that together, we can move the country forward. Members cannot operate very well if the (members of) staff who are supposed to be supporting (us) do not have the enabling environment. I want to say that we shall partner with you to make sure that we move collectively as one house.

“My appeal is that let dialogue be the first instrument and reasoning should also always come to bear. Please, as you aggregate the various problems, give us a very good enabling environment. Our doors are well open to you, you are always welcome. Dialogue always matters.”