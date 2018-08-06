For allegedly denying him sex and threatening his life, an Islamic cleric, Waheed Ajao, has approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to end his 19-year-old marriage.

Ajao told the court on Monday that his wife, Monsurat, with whom he had five children, was threatening his life.

“My marriage with Monsurat had been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels; I don’t have peace of mind.

“Monsurat is always threatening my life with weapons and I am afraid she may hurt me one day.

“She is so troublesome that she fights a lot with my other wives,” he said.

According to him, Monsurat denied him, his matrimonial right to sleep with her.

The 49-year-old petitioner said that his wife goes out at will and comes back at will without his permission.

He begged the court to terminate the marriage, adding that he was no longer interested.

“Please court, end this loveless marriage so that I can have peace in my life and live long on earth to eat the fruits of my labour,” he said.

Giving her evidence, Monsurat told the court that her husband was partial because he loved his other wives more than her.

“My husband showers love on his other wives than me; despite being the second wife, I enjoy nothing.

“He has refused to buy me a mattress, I sleep on wood. Waheed always buy things for his other wives’ children but will not buy for my children,” Monsurat said.

The 38-year-old hairdresser admitted she denied her husband sex because she dislike his behaviour.

The mother of five, however, begged the court not to annul the marriage, claiming she still love her husband.

“Please court, do not grant my husband’s wish for the dissolution, my love for him is still strong,” she said.

However, after several interventions from the court president, Mr Akin Akinniyi, and family members, the petitioner decided to suspend the divorce suit for one year to give the woman a second chance.

“I will give her one year to turn a new leaf in the interest of the children but if she refuses to change, then I will proceed with the dissolution,” the estranged man said.