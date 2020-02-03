<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A final year student of the Delta State University, Abraka, simply identified as Precious Omordia has reportedly been confirmed dead after drowning in Okotie river.

Friends of the deceased, who confirmed the tragic death, took to social media to pen down tributes to him.

It was learnt that the sad incident occurred on Saturday, February 1, around 1:30 pm.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was a student of Physiology drowned while swimming in the river with three of his friends.





Sources said, “The deceased’s friends fled the scene of the incident without seeking help when they discovered that the victim was drowning.

“A search was launched after his hostel mates got worried over his whereabouts, which led to the discovery of the corpse of the ‘final year student of physiology in the river.

“The father of the deceased was notified before Omordia’s corpse was retrieved and taken to Agbor.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it is confirmed, it is true it happened at the weekend,” he said.