A court bailiff, Aakoo Nwiyereka, has accused the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Lovette Idisi, of hiring thugs to attack him and his (lawmaker) younger brother.

Nwiyereka said the incident happened on Friday when he and Mr Joseph Idisi, a businessman and the younger brother of the lawmaker went to serve him (Lovette) a court process.

It was gathered that Lovette’s younger brother (Joseph) had approached the court to seek redress over issues bordering on alleged marginalisation by the lawmaker.

Nwiyereka told newsmen at the Police Hospital, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he was taken to after the incident, that they were beaten at a firm located in Rumuokwurusi, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Nwiyereka, who is attached to the Office of the Deputy Sheriff, Rivers State High Court, said he only went to serve the first and second defendants (Lovette and his mother, Margaret) before he was attacked by the lawmaker’s thugs.

He said, “I met the mother and served her the process. As I wanted to leave, she (Margaret) and her driver held me. A few minutes later, Lovette Idisi came. Some thugs came down from his vehicle and beat me up.

“I was able to escape with the help of a policeman that accompanied me. The claimant in the matter we went to serve, Joseph Idisi, was also beaten up.

“I have officially made my report to the police and the police told us to go to their clinic here for treatment.”

Similarly, Joseph, who told our correspondent that he had a video evidence that he and the bailiff were beaten up by Lovette’s thugs, added that the matter was already being investigated by the police.

“I am a son of late Chief Humphrey Idisi. I am also a Director of Lone Star Group and Lone Star Drilling as well. I brought in some tenants to stay in my property.

“My own brother, a serving member of House of Reps, who is still acting in the capacity of Managing Director of the company, Lovette, went there and chased the people out without any notice served on them. He acted in support of my mother, Mrs Margaret Idisi.

“So, we petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, who referred the matter for investigation. We went there to serve them court process. The court bailiff and I went because what they did was wrong.

“In the process of serving them, Lovette came with fierce looking thugs and attacked me and the court bailiff. I sustained injuries.”

However, when our correspondent put a call across to the lawmaker, he (Lovette) cut the call and only replied a text message sent to him.

The text message read, “I dare the evidence of me assaulting any bailiff other than the hearsay and blackmail, as there is no such assault to my knowledge; failure of which my counter libel suit awaits your organisation if such ‘adult’ is published.

“It is the handy work (handiwork) of my detractors as no sensible family member will sue his mother and have it published on a national newspaper. Kindly publish the suit the bailiff came to serve so that the world can be the judge.”

Although Joseph said the State Police Commissioner, Mr Zaki Ahmed, had been petitioned on the matter, the Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, said he had not been briefed on the matter.

“I have not heard about the matter; I just heard it from you now,” Omoni said.