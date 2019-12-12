<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected hoodlums have stabbed to death an unidentified female student of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South L.G.A of Delta state.

The incident occurred around the popular Big Apple Hotel area.

Members of Ogwashi-Uku Community Vigilance group have cordoned off the area pending the arrival of policemen attached to Divisional Police Headquarters.

A source said the female student came in the company of her friends, but left alone after complaining of ill health.

It was gathered that the victims assailant may have laid ambush in the unlit area around the hotel.

It was learnt that the victim had an expensive cell phone on her.

A source suggested that the victim may have been stabbed while resisting the hoodlums.

A resident of the neighbourhood, Mr. Jude Okocha lamented the porous security situation in the area, saying ,”hand phones and lady’s bags are constantly being snatched in the area, the police should be up and doing”.

Delta Police image maker, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya said she was unaware of the killing, but promised to get more information on the matter.

At the time of filling this report, she had not responded.