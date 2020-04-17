<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police Command in Delta has arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Iwebunor Onyebuolise, over the killing of a drug dealer in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen yesterday in Asaba, said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the command.

“The suspect, Iwebunor Onyebuolise, along with his gang, reportedly waylaid the victim on the road and killed him after robbing him.

“However, the command has arrested the criminals, including Onyebuolise, also known as ‘Ukwa,’ and they are undergoing interrogation.





“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Asaba,” she said.

It gathered from a reliable community source that Onyebuolise shot the victim along the Ejeme-Aniogor-Adonte road also in the local government area.

“After executing his mission, ‘Ukwa,’ made away with the bag of Indian hemp belonging to the victim.

“After the shooting, he fled with the bag of weed, leaving the victim to die; but the victim did not give up the ghost until passers-by arrived the scene of the crime.

“The victim identified his assailants and mentioned his name before he eventually gave up the ghost,” the source said.