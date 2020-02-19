<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with Mrs. Flora Alanta, state Commissioner for Women Affairs, and her family over the death of her husband, Prophet Alex Alatan.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika on Wednesday in Asaba, said that the demise of Alatan, a prominent Benin-based cleric, was painful.

“The news of his death came to me as a shock, especially now that the family and members of his church needed his wise counselling.

“The deceased, who was aged 59, is a husband to Mrs. Flora Alatan, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, in Delta,” he said.





He said late Alatan was a loving husband and father who supported his wife’s political career, which culminated in her appointment as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great cleric and preacher of God’s word, Prophet Alex Alatan, who reportedly passed on shortly after recovering from an illness.

The governor prayed to God to accept the soul of the deceased and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

Newsmen report that the deceased, who died in a Lagos hospital on Saturday hailed from Abigborodo in Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

He was the Founder and Presiding Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ (C.C.C), Freedom Parish, Benin City.