<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Delta State Ministry of Finance has explained the uploading of the state government’s 2018 audited account on the website, saying it was for easy access by members of the public.

Fidelis Tilije, the state Commissioner for Finance, in a chat with newsmen, said the ministry submitted the 2018 audited report of the state account to the state House of Assembly in accordance with the provision of the Nigerian Constitution and has uploaded it into the Delta State Government official website, www.deltastate.gov.ng for the members of the public to assess it.

The Ministry of Finance advised members of the public to visit the state government website to assess the audited account.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commissioned a comprehensive school infrastructural audit and mapping of all public primary and post primary schools in the state.

Patrick Ukah, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, in a statement in Asaba over the weekend said the exercise has become imperative for government to take another and deeper critical overview of its infrastructural inputs.

This, he said, is with a view to identifying shortfalls and possible gaps which would redirect its focus to untouched areas of infrastructural needs by the schools during the current tenure of this administration.

Ukah lauded the approval considering the fact that it will throw up a number of issues and challenges of the system that may need to be tackled by the state government.

The commissioner stated that the perceived gap was not due to inaction on the part of government but that the large number of public schools and the long years of abandonment contrary to information peddled on social media.

He added that government in its commitment to promoting educational standards in the state, has extended the intervention beyond infrastructural developments with the recruitment of one thousand teachers recently.

He said that given the large number of public schools in the state and the various other competing demands in the social sector of the economy, no one would rightly expect that all schools would be attended to simultaneously by government, adding that intervention programmes are executed in phases until the entire the state is covered.