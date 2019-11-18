<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Enerhen community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have commended men and officers of the Enerhen Division of the Nigeria Police Force for their quick response to distress calls for help by victims of violent crimes, especially robbery attacks within the area.

A community leader, Chief Anthony Ikedia, who commended the police unit in a chat with reporters in Warri at the weekend, while appraising the security situation in the town, said the proficiency of the state police command, led by CSP Muktari Bello, has helped in driving criminals away from the area.

Recounting how quick responses to distress calls have led to the recovery of firearms in the hands of robbery suspects, Chief Ikedia noted that these guns were either abandoned or recovered after shootouts with the police.

“In one of such occasions at Okorodudu junction, when a team led by the DPO himself, CSP Bello, pursued a gang of robbers who had robbed an innocent victim, one Kofi Alphonsus, of his valuables inside his shop, they had to abandon their guns out of confusion on arrival of the police team,” he recounted.

“Some of the guns recovered during that operation included one FMC rifle, one police coloured magazine of five rounds of live ammunitions and one double barrel pump action gun with five live catridges, before the gang escaped in aToyota Camry car.

“Another experience worthy of mentioning was that of a tricycle with Reg No; RRU050QP that was used by a three-man robbery gang to dispossess a female occupant of her valuables along Enerhen road, but acting on distress call the police team were able to track them down.”

“At the point intersection, there was a fierce gun duel between the robbers and police and in the process one of them identified as Roland Steve was caught with a locally made cut to size gun with two catridges, while the other two managed to escape from the scene,” Chief Ikedia said.

He attributed the feats he cited to the professional competence and responsive policing of the DPO who he said has shown a rare, dogged fighting style of leadership to his men and officers.

When contacted the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chuks Orisewezie, confirmed both incidents as having being reported at the state command.