



The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday affirmed the 60-year jail term imposed on a former Supervisor at Chrisland School, Mr. Adegboyega Adenekan, who was convicted of defiling a female pupil of the school, aged two years.

Adenekan was convicted of the offence on October 24, 2019, by Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Displeased with Justice Nwaka’s verdict, Adenekan had through his lawyer, Mr Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN), approached the Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn it.

But a three-man appeal court panel, headed by Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.





The appellate court affirmed the 60-year jail term imposed on him by the high court.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions had told the trial court that Adenekan had “unlawful sexual intercourse” with the minor in November 2016 in Lagos in contravention of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Upon his arraignment in January 2018, Adenekan had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, in the judgment delivered on October 24, 2019, Justice Nwaka pronounced him guilty.

The judge said with seven witnesses, including the two-year-old victim, the prosecution succeeded in proving the charges against Adenekan.