



A 49-years-old man, Ubong Williams Akpan, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command, for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Ubong was said to have be arrested following a complain at Itele Ota divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that her father has beeen abusing her sexually since she was seven years old.

The victim stated further that the act has been going on for the past five years, and that when she could no longer bear it, she decided to complain to the police.





Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Itele Ota division, CSP Monday Unoegbe detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime, claiming that his wife was appearing too old, and that she was no longer looking attractive to him.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Family Support Unit of Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the victim be taken to the general hospital for proper medical treatment.