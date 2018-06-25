The Lagos state police command says it is offering a N1 million reward to anyone with information on a masked lady who levelled allegations against Christopher Nabugwu, a police inspector.

Chike Oti, spokesman of the command, said the reward is for information that could lead to the arrest of the lady.

In a viral video online, the lady who wore a mask, alleged that Nabugwu was living an extravagant lifestyle even as a junior police officer.

She alleged that the inspector built a house at Remi Fani-Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja, worth N250m and also alleged that he is worth N2 billion.

Aside Nabugwu’s exotic cars, the lady said everyone knows him in Lagos exotic nightclubs, adding that he spent recklessly on his recent 30th birthday with top celebrities in attendance.

However, Oti said Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, ordered an investigation into the allegations the command discovered to be false.

“Investigation into the matter was painstakingly carried out. At the end of the probe, it was clear that the allegations were not only false and misleading, but a calculated attempt to malign the name of a hard-working police officer and embarrass the police authorities,” he said.