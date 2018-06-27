The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Rabi’u Yusuf, has tasked the 170 newly promoted officers at the command to work hard and deliver quality service delivery to the Public.

He gave the task while addressing the officers shortly after they were decorated with their new ranks at the command Headquarters in Kano on Wednesday.

Yusuf said that the promotion was to further encourage the officers to put in their best by assisting the leadership of the Police to ensure safe environment for the public.

He advised the promoted officers to rededicate to the cause of absolute loyalty to their duties.

The commissioner commended the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for promoting the senior police officers in the command.

He said that the 170 promoted officers were recommended by Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

In his remarks, one of the promoted officers, ACP Balarabe Sule, who spoke on behalf of the officers, commended Inspector-General for finding the officers concerned worthy of the promotion.

Sule, who is in charge of Special duties, promised that he and other promoted officers would continue to put more efforts in the discharge of their duties, by synergising and strategising to reduce crime in the state to the barest minimum.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the promoted officers include one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police and one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Others are, 18 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents of Police DSPs to SPs, 31 ASPs1 to DSPs and 112 Inspectors to ASPsII.