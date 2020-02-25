<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A decomposing female body suspected to be that of a rape victim has been discovered behind United Primary School, Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Edwin Okadigbo, said Indigenes of the community discovered the corpse on Tuesday morning and alerted the corps in the area.

He said the body of the lady whose identity was yet to be ascertained was found naked, and suspected to have been raped to death.

He said, “On the 25/2/2020 at about 07:30am, at United Primary School, Oba before Igwe’s palace in Idemili South a dead body (female)suspected to be victim of rape was seen lying half naked behind one of the primary school buildings.





“The Divisional officer of NSCDC Idemili South, SC Ochie Paul with his officers visited the scene, confirmed and discovered that the body had started decomposing and could cause epidemic outbreak among the school children.”

Okadigbo said photographs of the body has been taken and the Divisional officer, the Igwe’s representative, and the chairman of the Local Government have all been alerted.

He added that investigation has also been opened into the matter to ascertain the circumstances that led to the lady’s death and to unravel her identity.