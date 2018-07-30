Tragedy struck yesterday, when eight decomposing bodies of a Cameroonian family were discovered in their room at Abico Junction in Ikom Local Govern-ment Area of Cross River State.

It was learnt that the incident caused panic as neighbours did not know that fellow occupants had passed on days before, until stench from the apartment alerted them.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “When we broke down the door, we discovered all eight members of the family dead. We are suspecting that power generator fumes caused this kind of havoc.

“We cannot be sure, as the matter is being investigated. Again, we have got feelers that they could have died of poisoning.

“But the fact remains that eight of them are dead, including a two-year-old, five-year-old as well as their parents and four other siblings— all from the same family.

“People had to flee the house due to the stench from the decomposing bodies and also to avoid being arrested by the Police. You know the family is from Cameroon and they came in as refugees.

“Everyone in the area is being very careful until the cause of death is established. For now we believe it was generator fumes that killed them.”

It was learnt that the corpses have been taking to the morgue and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, said she is not aware of the incident, but promised to call back as soon as she has any information.