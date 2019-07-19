<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Ago Alaye town in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, where a clash broke out over land on Tuesday, have deserted the town as death toll rose to four on Thursday.

The clash broke out over a land dispute between the people of Ikale and Araromi Obu, during which five houses and three vehicles belonging to Araromi Obu natives living in Ago Alaye were set ablaze.

The situation led to the declaration of a 24-hour curfew on the town on Wednesday by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The situation compelled Akeredolu to embark on an on-the-spot assessment of the two warring communities.

The governor warned that any person found culpable in the violence would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He said, “Our administration will not condone any form of criminalities in the state.”

The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, and other security chiefs.

When he visited the palace of the Ajobu of Araromi Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, the governor assured him of maximum security of lives and property of the people of the town.

He said, “Our government is ready to take action on Ago Alaye community if the violence persists.”

Akeredolu, who said security forces were on ground to maintain peace and order, commended the monarch for maintaining peace in the community by appealing to the people against a reprisal.

“I have heard that you called your subjects that there should not be any reprisal. You have maintained peace within Araromi community. We thank you for that. We will not allow miscreant to disturb the peace in this community.”

At the palace of Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Faduyile, the governor pleaded with the traditional rulers in Ikaleland to caution their subjects.

The governor said the state government would set up a committee to look into the cause of conflict.