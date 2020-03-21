<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The death toll in last Sunday’s pipeline explosion at Abule Ado area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has reached 23.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, while giving situation report on the incident said the death of a female victim who died while receiving treatment had brought the figures to 23.

“We regret to report that the fatality rate from the above incident has climbed to 23 with the death of a female victim who had been receiving treatment at the Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital.





“A revised total of 500 people have been displaced from their homes and 100 of them have been accommodated in the LASEMA relief camp.

“Our help desk remains manned and personnel remain on hand to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the relief camp for those rendered homeless by the explosions.

‘We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep off the scene and to be law abiding. We will continue to provide updates,” he said.