<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





From an initial figure of two persons who were killed in a recent bloody clash between two rival cult groups at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, five more persons who were gravely injured have died bringing the death toll to seven.

But the police said it has arrested 58 suspects in connection with the cult clash and killings which occurred last Monday night.

It was gathered that the fight which started last week Wednesday between Aye and Jurist Confraternity, following a disagreement over some issues claimed five more lives.

It was also gathered that four persons were hacked to death at Iyakpi, while one was killed in Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State between Thursday and Sunday night.

Among the victims killed on Sunday night at different locations in the area, it was gathered were Sikiru Jeliu and one Irale Obas, said to have recently completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The victims were alleged to have been killed in retaliation to the murder of the brother to the leader of one of the confraternity groups in the area.

The source said two others were hacked to death on Monday night also at Iyakoi, adding that among the two was a female who was killed when cult group stormed the compound where the lady resides in search of the rival cult group said to be hiding.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the incident said that the police has arrested 58 suspects in connection with the killings.

Nwanbuzor, a deputy superintendent of police who spoke in Benin on Tuesday said: “For now it is not wise to tell you that the figure is five, six or seven because we are still gathering information as regards the clash and it could still increase with the next one hour.”

Besides, the 58 suspects, the Edo Police image maker disclosed that more suspects are still wanted, assuring that as soon as the police apprehend them, they will be brought to justice.