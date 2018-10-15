



The death toll from Friday’s oil pipeline explosion in two Abia communities in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State has risen to over 150.

For this reason, senator representing the area, Theodore Orji, has called on the Federal Government to declare it a disaster area and that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) be dispatched to the area to see how they could assist the victims.

Senator Orji, who said he put off all engagements to visit the site of the tragedy, lamented that if the people had been properly enlightened on the dangers associated with scooping fuel from a leaked pipeline, the casualties would have been minimal.

He condemned a situation where officials of the PPMC and management of the Aba depot would blame the people for tampering with pipelines, saying that if there was a vandalism of pipeline, the spot would have been known.

Sen. Orji, who was escorted round the site of the disaster by the Chairman of Osisioma Ngwa Local Government, Iheyirinna Mgbeahuru and the councillor of the area, disclosed that the incident, aside from negligence, could also be attributed to the high level of poverty in the land.

He said, “What has happened here should be a lesson to all communities where pipelines are laid. Let us not allow what God has freely given become a source of death. Communities must protect the equipment in their areas.

“If there were leakages the community should have drawn the attention of the depot to it, instead of going there to do illegal business because when disaster happens, it affects beyond imagination.

“What we saw on ground is very sad. We don’t want this kind of tragedy to occur again. The council chairman and his team must immediately embark on enlightenment of the communities where these pipelines are found on proper safety measures and not taking the laws into their hands.

“I will draw the attention of the National Assembly to the incident, but I want to use this time to urge the Federal Government to declare it a disaster area and dispatch NEMA to the community to see how they can assuage the sufferings of the people.”

Sen. Orji, who is the immediate past governor of the state and who is representing Abia Central in the Senate, challenged the depot management to be alive to their duties and collaborate with local authorities to bring succour to the area.

“I was equally informed that security agencies dispatched to the area were compromised. This is not good because the security men should understand the situation more and keep the people at bay. It is an incident that all must participate to dispel,” he added.

Earlier, the chairman of the council, Iheyirinna Mgbeahuru, and former lawmaker from the area, Ikechukwu Nwabeke, told Sen. Orji that the situation would have got out of hand but for the eight cottage hospitals constructed in the area during his tenure as governor.

They also disclosed that on several occasions they had invited the management of the depot to a meeting within the council, but that all was rebuffed, adding that when visits were made to the depot, the management did not do anything, adding that an impact assessment needed to be done because of the suffering of the people of Osisioma to get potable water from boreholes.

It would be recalled that on Friday tragedy struck at Umuibe and adjoining communities while residents were scooping fuel from a leaked NNPC pipeline in the area.