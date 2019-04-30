<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four people have been killed as a tricycle collided with a moving train at Iju area of Lagos.

The incident occurred around 6:52am on Tuesday at Iju Ishaga area of Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the incident, saying that four people lost their lives.

He said the agency received a distress call via the emergency toll-free number 112/767 regarding an accident at the Iju area, Shina Peters Road, Iju Ishaga on Tuesday, at about 6:52 am, saying this prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s Response Team and other stakeholders to the scene of the incident accordingly.

“On arrival at the scene of incident, it was gathered that a tricycle with five people on board had a collision with a moving train at the aforementioned address.

“Further information gathered at the scene revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving on the path of the tricycle driver trying to cross the rail crossing.

“Unfortunately four (4) persons (three adult males and one adult female) lost their lives. One adult male escapes unhurt,” he said.

According to him, the agency’s Response Team and other stakeholders, which included Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Nigeria Police Force and the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) were responders at the scene of incident.

Tiamiyu said the Agency Team recovered the dead bodies and handed them over to SEHMU to be moved to the mortuary.

He, however, advised motorists, especially tricycle operators to always exercise patience when crossing railway line to avoid unnecessary loss of lives in the State