One person was confirmed dead as a commercial bus collided with two vehicles at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza area of Lekki in Lagos State on Monday.

It was gathered that the accident, which occurred around 8am, involved a black Volkswagen commercial bus with plate number FKJ123YC, a black Highlander SUV and one other vehicle.

Newsmen learnt that one of the drivers of the vehicles, who was on top speed, lost control and hit the other vehicles.

It was gathered that one of the passengers in the commercial bus died on the spot, while three others occupants, who were injured, were rushed to hospital.

It was learnt that emergency responders, who attended to the victims, included officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the Lekki Concession Company.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “There was a fatal accident at Lekki tollgate involving a commercial bus and a car. Four casualties are on the ground while one of them is dead.

“The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.”





When contacted, the LASEMA Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okunbor, promised to get back to newsmen, but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, two yet-to-be identified commercial motorcyclists lost their lives in a fatal road crash, which occurred at Akungba Akoko in the Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the crash occurred on Sunday and involved an 18-passenger Toyota bus with number plate MUS 361 FN and two motorcycles.

According to an eyewitness, the two motorcycles had a head-on collision, while the bus, which was said to be top speed, and it ran over them, killing the two riders on the spot. One of the victims was said to have had his body dismembered.

“The two motorcycles had a head-on collision, as the people were gathering to take them to hospital, the bus was coming from the other side of the road and crushed them,” the eyewitness said.

The driver of the bus was said to have taken to his heels immediately after the accident for fear of being lynched by angry sympathisers at the scene.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the crash and said investigation had commenced into it.