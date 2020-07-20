



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday, confirmed that two persons died in a multiple accident involving five vehicles on Mike Ajegbo Rd, Obosi in Onitsha, Anambra.

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka that the accident occurred about 9a.m.

Kumapayi said that the driver of the truck marked MAR210XA, allegedly lost control due to speeding and rammed into four other vehicles.

“The truck rammed into a Toyota Camry with registration number BWR807JV, a Tricycle without enlistment number, a Mitsubishi bus marked ZLL530XA belonging to Southeast Mass Transit and a Mercedes Benz 200 saloon car with registration number ALL977ASB.





“The crash involved a total of 21 persons – 12 male adults and nine female adults. Two male adults lost their lives while six others sustained serious injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Righteous Undertaker Funeral Home Service Mortuary and the injured victims were rushed to Chukwura Hospital, Obosi by sympathisers before FRSC officials arrived,’’ Kumapaiyi said.

The sector commander said that FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost were on ground to ensure free-flow of traffic.

While sending his condolences to the families of the dead, Kumapayi warned motorists against driving above recommended speed limits.

“Drivers should drive with common sense and adhere to speed limits so as to have control over their vehicle at all times and avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes and death,” he said.