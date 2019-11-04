<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One person reportedly died in a fatal road accident on Monday, while seven others injured and rushed to hospital for emergency treatment in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The incident which involved a Toyota picnic car with registration number REL 815 XA and a trailer with registration number XA 705 DKU.

Sources said the development nearly caused pandemonium in the area as some residents attempted to attack the driver of the trailer. He eventually escaped attack.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olugbenga Adeleye who confirmed the incident, said the injured victims were rushed to the state specialist hospital for medical treatment.

He identified high speed and lack of respect for traffic rules as the major causes of the accident.

An eyewitness said the incident which happened at 3.30pm occurred when the Toyota picnic overtook a bus and collided with the trailer coming from opposite direction.

It was however not certain where the two vehicles were going but those who witnessed the accident said the vehicles were loaded with passengers and goods.