One person has died in an accident at Ladipo near Oshodi in Lagos Mainland.

It was learnt that the accident occurred on Wednesday evening.

A source said the auto crash occurred around 10pm, adding that it involved a motorcycle, a coastal bus and two commercial buses.

The source said a mob beat up the coastal bus driver and set the bus ablaze.

It was gathered that the man was knocked down and killed by the road side between Alasia and Ladipo bus stop inward Ikeja along from Oshodi, when a speeding coastal bus ran into a motorcycle the man sat on, parked by the road side.

It was learnt that a commercial bus hit the coastal bus and another commercial bus also hit the commercial bus. They were all said to be on top speed. The man died on the spot. The injured were taken to hospital.