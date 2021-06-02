One unidentified person died yesterday as a result of an accident which occurred at the Asaba end of the River Niger Bridge Head in Delta State.

Eyewitnesses said scores of other victims were rushed to the hospital after the crash.

The body of the deceased which laid at the accident scene for about two hours, was eventually evacuated.

The accident led to traffic gridlock at the approach to the bridge for more than two hours.

Although, the cause of the accident was not ascertained, eyewitnesses said revenue agents chased a supposedly defaulting motorist who lost control and rammed into other vehicles.





Public Relations Officer of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kenneth Ogbonna, said his office was yet to receive any signal, as at the time of filing this report.

Also, efforts to reach the state sector commander of FRSC, P.C. Okoyeacha, were unsuccessful as several calls to his mobile rang out unanswered.

But a source within the command who pleaded not to be named, said people who were illegally stopping vehicles chased the ill-fated vehicle that rammed into a stationary truck.

“I learnt that it was these people that are illegally stopping vehicle. They pursued a vehicle and it entered into a trailer that is much we know about it.

“We were told by an eyewitness that one person died in the accident. We have sent our men for a rescue,” the source said.