Two persons, Daniel Osagie and his sister in-law, Unity, have been found dead in a well at Idunowina community in Ovia North East local government area.

They were found after a search party spent three days looking for them.

It was gathered that Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call but never came back.

Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush.

Some residents in the community said over 10 persons have been killed in the community in the past five months

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the deaths said investigation has commenced to unravel the cause of deaths.

He said the case was still a suspected murder until police investigation proofed otherwise.