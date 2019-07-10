<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fighting broke out in the early hours of Wednesday between Tsar community in Vandekya Local Government Area of Benue State and some residents of Obudu Local Government Area in Cross River State.

The cause of the fighting which allegedly resulted in the death of two persons in Tsar community could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Governor Ben Ayade hails from Obudu LG.

The Permanent Secretary in the Governor Ben Ayade’s office, Dr Alfred Mboto, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Security agencies have been deployed from both Benue and Cross River States to the affected area and normalcy has been restored.”

He said dialogue was ongoing between the stakeholders from both communities to bring about lasting solution.

Mboto said he could not confirm the official casualty figure.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo also confirmed the clash and promised to give further information later.