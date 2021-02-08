



Four persons, weekend, lost their lives in two separate auto crashes along the Enugu–Port Harcourt expressway.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that a Toyota Camry car with number plate, SSM 49 BG, was heading to Aba when it hit two persons on a motorcycle at Okpuala Ngwa.

The driver of the Toyota Camry car, who was said to be on high speed, skidded off the expressway and hit the two persons who died on the spot.

“The Toyota Camry car was heading to Aba on high speed while the two people killed were on their motorcycle. The driver of the Toyota Camry went off the expressway and hit the motorcycle and killed the two people on the spot and the car went into the bush,” one of the eyewitnesses said.





In another crash, a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, rammed into a motorcycle at Arungwa junction, killing the two riders on a motorcycle.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, at the Arungwa junction, who declined to have his name in print, attributed the crashes to over speeding by the motorists.

At press time, efforts to get the reaction of the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, was unsuccessful as she didn’t respond to calls put across to her.