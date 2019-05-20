<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 54-year old man, Chidi Ezechi, lost his life while fourteen others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a ghastly road accident in Ogidi, Anambra State.

The accident involving a Delica Bus and a Nissan Pathfinder Jeep occurred around 9:45pm along Ugwunwasike/Abatete road by Oye Ogidi primary school.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while the case was being investigated.

He said, “At about 9:45 pm, along Ugwunasike/Abatete Road by Oye Ogidi Primary School, there was a fatal motor accident involving a Delica Bus with Registration number ACA 105 ZL conveying 18 passengers, driven by one Ethelbert Asomgha Chiemezie ‘m’ of Uruala Ideato in Imo State and a Nissan Pathfinder Jeep Reg No BM 513 EPE driven by one Paul Okey m’.

“As a result of the accident, 15 passengers in the bus sustained various degrees of injuries.

He revealed that the victims were rushed to Inyienu hospital Ogidi by the Police MTD personnel attached to Ogidi division for medical attention.

“Meanwhile, on the 19/5/2019 at about 2pm, one of the casualties, Chidi Ezechi ‘m’ of Uruala Ideato about 54 years old was confirmed dead by the medical doctor while receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to Mohammed, the injured have been moved to their home town in Imo State for further medical attention.

He added that the SUV driver who escaped from scene of the accident was subsequently arrested.